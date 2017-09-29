Silicon Dales’ top five hosting recommendations for WordPress & WooCommerce Clients often ask for our recommendation when buying web hosting for WordPress and particularly WooCommerce websites. Here, WooExpert Robin Scott gives guidance on choosing the right home for your WP site. The below post is published on 29 September 2017, and will be updated in […]
WooCommerce Tutorials
Extend and enhance the world’s most loved eCommerce software with these WooCommerce tutorials from the WooExperts at Silicon Dales.
Tutorials from recognised experts
We’re officially verified, accredited expert WooCommerce Developers, which means, as well as working with WooCommerce every day, on behalf of our clients, we’re also recognised as experts by Automattic, who own the WooCommerce brand.
Most recently updated at the top
The tutorials in this page (listed below) are sorted in date order, like most WordPress archives, but with a twist: we pull the most recently updated items to the top.
Contact us if you have issues
If you’ve got a WooCommerce problem bugging you or you’d like to hire someone who had come across your issue before, then don’t hesitate to contact us.
… or Do It Yourself!
For those of you who like to roll your sleeves up and get your hands figuratively dirty delving in the code… read on below. We like to help the Open Source community by empowering you to do just that! Learn from our snippets, and leave a comment wherever you think we could explain better, and let’s make this WooCommerce thing continue to do what its doing so well: becoming the most popular, extensible, ecommerce software on the planet!
How to make WooCommerce Send Shipping Details to PayPal
If you use PayPal with WooCommerce and you have setup to allow buyers to ship to different addresses to the billing address, you may wish to use the delivery address in the PayPal side, rather than the billing address, for your labeling and order identification purposes, or some other reason. There is an option for […]
How to setup WordPress & WooCommerce on AWS using Cloudways
This guide is intended to show how to setup a WordPress and WooCommerce installation on Cloudways (a managed cloud hosting panel, which does most of the “heavy lifting” when it comes to setting up all the necessary components to run a cloud hosted web application). It contains our Cloudways referal link and also there’s our […]
How to Uninstall and completely remove WooCommerce
How to Remove Obscure Payment Logos (Icons) from WooCommerce Stripe Gateway
Please note that the snippet in this post applied to the WooCommerce Stripe extension before version 4.0 was released. If you are on version 4.x.x (or greater) this may not work for you! If you use the WooCommerce payment Gateway Stripe – and why wouldn’t you, it rocks rocks rocks! – and your currency is […]
Minimum Requirements for WooCommerce
Below are the minimum requirements for WooCommerce and (by extension) WordPress. Some are taken from WooCommerce, some from WordPress, and also, some, we are adding as recommendations. It should be apparent, below, which is which! Before getting started, if you’re here to assess a WooCommerce host, then you may be interested to check out our […]
Troubleshoot & Fix WooCommerce Subscriptions 2.1 Upgrade Issues
If you recently upgraded WooCommerce Subscriptions to the much awaited and hotly anticipated version 2.1, you may find that there are a few nifty new features. Things like automatically retrying failed payments are now a thing, and much more. But, as with any upgrade, you may run into issues and incompatibilities. This will be particularly […]
How to Re-Send Order Emails in WooCommerce
If you would like to re-send any order related emails (AKA transactional mail) in WooCommerce, either to a customer, or to an admin, in order to re-notify after failure to receive, or just to issue a polite reminder about an invoice (or order), then the tutorial below will allow you to do that. How to […]
Big WordPress Problem – Slow WP Admin / Uncached Pageloads Slow
Some problems are first world problems. Other problems are big WordPress problems. We deal with some big WordPress customers, and often their sites can become slow. There’s sometimes a myth floating around that “WordPress doesn’t scale” or, more specifically, that “WooCommerce doesn’t scale” but there’s a reason I call this a myth… because it isn’t […]
How to Remove a Tab from WooCommerce
Have you ever wanted to remove a particular tab, or tabs, from your WooCommerce store? The snippet below will allow you to do just that, from your theme’s functions.php file. Remove Tabs from WooCommerce Add the snippet below to your child theme’s functions.php file. Be sure to remove the tabs you wanted (the code below […]
How To Remove Related Products from WooCommerce
The code snippet below will allow you to remove related products from your WooCommerce store, in case you had everything in your store setup just right, and you didn’t want to feature cross sells in your site. Cross sells and upsells Its worth first understanding which related products are being displayed in your site (the […]
Reverse Date Order of WooCommerce Reviews – Show Newest / Oldest First
Sometimes you want to change some (seemingly) simple setting in your WordPress & WooCommerce website and you feel sure there should be “some setting” somewhere to fix it. For those times, we do the heavy lifting for our management clients, but for those of you learning how to self-host WooCommerce, we post tutorials. This is […]
Remove the Description tab from WooCommerce
Ever wanted to remove the description tab from your WooCommerce website? Maybe you put the short description at the top and its pretty much the same text? Whatever the reason, if you’d like to remove the description tab from WooCommerce, you can do so using the snippet below, which should be added to functions.php, or […]
How to Automatically mark WooCommerce orders “Complete” on receipt of payment
Ever wanted your WooCommerce orders to be marked as “complete” straight away – for example if you never need them to be marked “processing” (maybe they are downloads, or a membership, or some other reason which means “processing” is not helpful to you, for example!?)? The snippet below in this page will get you there. […]
WooCommerce Tutorial: Remove “Showing All … Results” and “Default Sorting” from Shop / Category Pages
If you use WordPress and WooCommerce to sell products on your website, you may well want to remove the default sorting and/or “Showing All X Results” text from your shop and category pages – particularly if you don’t have more than a handful of products! The code snippets below will allow you to do just […]
Sample Code – Adding UPS Tracking Code to Links
Have you ever wanted to drop a UPS order tracking code link into your website (for orders) or email to customers, to allow them to “click here to track your order” and were wondering how to format this link? Well, wonder no more with a simple tutorial describing how to make exactly that! Sample Code […]
How to display WooCommerce my account page link to logged in users – or login / register link if not logged in
Ever wanted to display a my account page link in your WooCommerce theme files, and to have this changed to “Login / Register” in case your user is not logged in, dynamically? Well the snippet below, when added into the relevant location in your theme template files will do just that! We tend to wrap […]
WooCommerce Tutorial: Allow users only to purchase items once
Ever had a store where you don’t want to let your users purchase the same item twice? There are a few use-cases where this might be true, but whatever the root cause, if you have registered users on your WordPress and WooCommerce store, and it would be helpful for you to prevent customers from re-buying […]
Tutorial: Use WP CLI to recount WordPress taxonomy terms
Sometimes in WordPress or WooCommerce website, you find that (for example) some custom post type or other content has been removed, but the taxonomy terms are still registering the “old” content, and therefore the term numbers are all wrong. Well, heck, what to do?! In this situation, there are a few steps you can take […]
Convert WordPress MySQL Database Tables from MyISAM to InnoDB for Better Scale
Scaling WordPress websites to stupidly big levels is something that makes us very, very happy. Over the past 10 years, I’ve overseen some fairly significant web applications, powered by WordPress, which pushed the envelope in terms of what the CMS can do. One instance saw us taking 5,000+ XML (NewsML + other types) files pushed […]