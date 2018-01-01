Power up your WooCommerce with Silicon Dales

Silicon Dales provide a suite of services to SMEs looking to maximise ROI from digital.

Our team of UK based WooCommerce developers can help you to develop, maintain and troubleshoot your WooCommerce theme, plugins and extensions.

We have particular experience dealing with the more complex integrations, and the helper code you might need to incorporate (for example) WooCommerce Subscriptions, WooCommerce Bookings and WooCommerce Memberships into your e-commerce offering.

Official WooExpert Developers

Having been WooCommerce accredited for several years, Silicon Dales are qualified WooCommerce experts (AKA WooExperts).

We moved up from Silver to Gold level WooExpert in 2017, before WooCommerce changed the Gold / Silver / Bronze tiers in favour of just recognising accredited businesses.

For 2018, Silicon Dales is a company of verified WooExperts, marking our continued commitment to WordPress and Open Source software.

Some Strengths

Silicon Dales can work with all aspects of WooCommerce development, from inception to maintenance. We can handle complex WooCommerce integrations, with specialisms in:

Migrating data from other platforms (Magento, Shopify)

Importing large product ranges in CSV (or other) formats

Managing large product databases and stores

Mobile payments providers and responsive checkouts

Integrating EPOS, POS, Inventory management, accounts, logistics and more.

Affiliated and accredited providers of cloud-based ERP software from Google, Microsoft and IBM.

Hosting & Hardware support and maintenance – keeping your WooCommerce site fast, stable and secure.

Speed up your WooCommerce with an Optimization

There are few things that can help you to please your customers, admins, store managers and even the search engines (yes, speed matters for SEO, we know!), than making your WooCommerce store run at blazing fast speed. We’ve optimized WordPress and WooCommerce to perform at levels you may not believe to be possible – we’re talking 0.3 second pageloads all around the world, and instant “load on click” admin pages.

Say goodbye to slow loading pages in the front end and the admin of your WooCommerce store with an Optimization from Silicon Dales.

Familiarity with Popular Extensions

We’re particularly strong working with WooCommerce Subscriptions and WooCommerce Bookings, though we have familiarity with most of the official extensions to WooCommerce (we have direct access to all of them) and a large number of well crafted third party extensions too.

WooCommerce Maintenance – A Focus

Because we know what matters to businesses who profit from the action of their websites – stability – we offer maintenance packages to WooCommerce store owning entities. Our clients tend to be medium and larger businesses, who are generating significant revenue from their WordPress + WooCommerce store. If that sounds like your business, and you’d like to have your store expert maintained, then please do contact Silicon Dales today.

With you every step

We will help you plan, deploy, and maintain a complex, mission critical WooCommerce integration; we provide ongoing support every step of the way. Get in touch with Silicon Dales today for more information on how we can help with your WooCommerce project.