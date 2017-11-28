Case Study: Custom WooCommerce Barcode Scanning Plugin for Vant Marketing

(Last Updated On: November 30, 2017)

Vant Marketing booked Silicon Dales to create a custom WooCommerce barcode scanning plugin for a client, after previously working with Silicon Dales on another project.

Who are Vant Marketing?

From the middle of historic downtown New Braunfels, TX, our “flight crew” is ready to serve clients with experience, technology, and insight hard to find elsewhere, even from those big-city agencies.

The Task

Code a custom plugin for WooCommerce which would make it possible to change order status by scanning a barcode.

The project was fully version controlled through GitHub, providing a ready platform to upgrade the plugin in future.

Silicon Dales worked with trusted developer, Liam Bailey, to get the new plugin built. Liam is an expert at making custom plugins for WordPress and WooCommerce. You can find out more about him by clicking here.

What the client said

Shawn Peters of Vant Marketing commented on working with Silicon Dales:

Thank you so much for working on this project. I’m really really excited to roll this out to the client and see it in the real world! 🙂

Get help with your custom plugin

If you’d like a custom plugin building for your WordPress or WooCommerce install, get in touch with Silicon Dales today.