Case Study: Stripe Extension for WooCommerce Fix for SAYHELLO Creative – Digital Agency to the Hospitality Industry

SAYHELLO Creative delivers turn-key solutions through comprehensive creative digital services that are tailored for the hospitality industry.

Silicon Dales assisted the talented team at SAYHELLO with a client development site. The Stripe extension for WooCommerce wasn’t working as expected and so the programmers at Silicon Dales launched into troubleshooting the code for potential errors or conflicts.

As experienced WooExperts, the team at Silicon Dales works regularly with WooCommerce and its 200+ supported extensions. Our WP programmers regularly work with payment gateways such as PayPal Pro, Braintree and Stripe, and are used to finding fixes for quirks or bugs and working with the payment gateways providers when necessary.

In addition to giving Silicon Dales 5 stars, Jonathon Dominic Spada from SAYHELLO commented on his experience of working with Silicon Dales:

Very communicative and professional!

