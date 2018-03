Our friends at Codeable have been producing developer interviews for some time now and it was the turn of Silicon Dales’ Robin Scott this month.

Robin answered questions on his experience with WordPress, WooCommerce, the industry and associated business models, as well as the impact of partnering with Codeable.

The interview is aimed at developers as much as clients for WordPress development. See what Codeable could do for your business in the interview here.

Click here to watch the video