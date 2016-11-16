Introducing the “Authorize.Net Reporting” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Authorize.Net Reporting WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Authorize.Net Reporting

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Reporting for your Authorize.net transactions can be a real pain. You need to login to your account and run all sorts of complex reports (requiring up to a half hour in some cases!) just to get a simple list of transactions. No more! Simply install and configure this extension and you can start receiving a daily email with your Authorize.net transactions from the previous day attached as a CSV. Even better, you can login to your WooCommerce store and download a CSV of transaction details from a given date range on-demand, without ever having to login to your Authorize.net account. If you’re accepting payments via Authorize.net for your WooCommerce store and need to generate reports to monitor transactions, this extension is a must-have!”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

Authorize.Net Reporting is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

