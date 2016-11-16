Introducing the “Gravity Forms Product Add-ons” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Gravity Forms Product Add-ons WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Gravity Forms Product Add-ons

Developer: Lucas Stark

Price: from USD $99

Click here to download Gravity Forms Product Add-ons from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Gravity Forms Product Add-ons

What Woo Say

“With the Gravity Forms Product Add-ons extension, advanced product configuration forms can be built and linked to any product in WooCommerce. Forms that contain conditional logic, pricing fields, user input prices, conditional-pricing fields, conditional submit button logic can all be created for your products. Additionally, any product that contains a Gravity Form is tracked in the cart to ensure, no matter how complex your product form only unique configurations are added to the cart and duplicates are incremented in quantity.”

What We Say

We love Gravity Forms, and have a developer licence because its just so darn extensible and can be used in many a situation. This extension allows you to harness the power of WooCommerce and Gravity Forms to collect additional information when someone buys a product. A good working example of this plugin in use is to collect engraving information on a trophy purchase website, or to allow a user to upload a t-shirt design on a print website or similar. Almost unlimited potential here, when setup right. For customisations, email Silicon Dales!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $99

Get Gravity Forms Product Add-ons

An Official Extension

Gravity Forms Product Add-ons is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Gravity Forms Product Add-ons?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get Gravity Forms Product Add-ons