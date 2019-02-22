WooCommerce Extension Sale – 22nd February 2019

WooCommerce are running a sale on their range of extensions for 22nd February 2019 only.
The deal is as follows:
All WooCommerce.com customers receive 22% off any order.
Purchase three items and take 33% off.
Purchase four items or more and get 44% off!
So if there are any extra plugins or upgrades you fancy for your Woo store – check out the sale and save big.
Our top picks from Woo
Best recommendation
Enhanced eCommerce tracking for your WooCommerce store:
This one is hugely popular with nearly every clients running a Woo store. Top feedback on this one.
Most popular
These will depend on your business model, but the popularity of subscriptions means many businesses are considering developing a monthly payments facility for customers:
– or a membership zone for enhanced customer or client experience:
Want help?
If you’d like help installing your brand new Woo extension, just get in touch to arrange assistance.