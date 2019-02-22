WooCommerce Extension Sale – 22nd February 2019

Last updated on by Linda Scott
WooCommerce Extension Sale – 22nd February 2019 featured image

WooCommerce are running a sale on their range of extensions for 22nd February 2019 only.

The deal is as follows:

All WooCommerce.com customers receive 22% off any order.

Purchase three items and take 33% off.

Purchase four items or more and get 44% off!

So if there are any extra plugins or upgrades you fancy for your Woo store – check out the sale and save big.

Our top picks from Woo

Best recommendation

Enhanced eCommerce tracking for your WooCommerce store:

This one is hugely popular with nearly every clients running a Woo store. Top feedback on this one.

Most popular

These will depend on your business model, but the popularity of subscriptions means many businesses are considering developing a monthly payments facility for customers:

– or a membership zone for enhanced customer or client experience:

Want help?

If you’d like help installing your brand new Woo extension, just get in touch to arrange assistance.

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *