Get $150 Free Credit from Cloudways – Another Black Friday Offer!

(Last Updated On: November 23, 2017)

Cloudways is our top recommended host for WooCommerce. In terms of value-for-money, it doesn’t get better than this. With a full range of hosting options to choose from, there are even great datacentre selections available for regions such as Australia, which historically have been a little underserved.

If you’re looking for a way to host your site on AWS, without having to deal with that panel (trust us, we know!). Or if you want to take advantage of cloud infrastructure and burstable hosting, without spending all your time tinkering with settings in a terminal window, and just get on with business (who doesn’t!?), CluodWays is the way to go, for your WooCommerce.

Even better, they are a managed host, and have WooCommerce preconfigured so you can just set it up.

PRO TIP – when it comes to choosing your VPS provider, we like Vultr, as the speed and quality is matched by the price. Also you can scale up as well as back down (some providers this is not so easy) should you require this.

Cloudways’ Black Friday Deal

The deal: $150 free hosting credit

Coupon code: BF150

Small print: New customers only. 10% of the total invoice will be deducted from $150 free credits each month.

Click here to claim offer.

Any Questions?

If you like help migrating to Cloudways after claiming your Black Friday deal, contact Silicon Dales today.