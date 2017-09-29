Recommended Hosting for WooCommerce

Silicon Dales’ top five recommendations for hosting WordPress and WooCommerce.

Clients often ask for our recommendation when buying web hosting for WordPress and particularly WooCommerce websites. Here, WooExpert Robin Scott gives guidance on choosing the right home for your WP site.

Best Hosts for WooCommerce

Here’s a list in order of my personal preference for hosting WooCommerce.

Best of All Worlds, Go Cloudways

In my view, Cloudways provides the best mix of price, value and service.

Want Support? Go Kinsta

If you think you’d need support and a panel, I would invert Cloudways and Kinsta and go with Kinsta. Its a bit more expensive though. I would say, though, you get what you pay for with Kinsta.

Pantheon – the Developer’s Friend

No complaints at all with Pantheon. I’d use them a lot more and recommend them more if the alternatives drop their levels at all. I would fully recommend your developer has a look at Pantheon: the Test -> Staging -> Production development environment is right up there.

If your dev likes your environment, he or she will like working on your site. This is more important than you might think!

Careful with WP Engine

We love WP Engine as a hoster of cache-able WordPress websites. Really, they kick most hosts into touch for non-WooCommerce WordPress sites.

If you have a slow host, or a host delivering you nothing in terms of support, and your site is basic WordPress, I’d recommend WP Engine in a heartbeat.

But its not so simple for WooCommerce sites. At present (and I know the responsive guys at WP Engine will be working on this), I don’t recommend WP Engine for more complex WooCommerce sites, unless you are on one of their larger plans. In such cases, I tend to prefer Cloudways or Kinsta.

Want to Spend Fewer $$$? Go Siteground

If you have a lower budget, and want to get proof of concept, Siteground is one of the better “entry level” hosts.

Bear in Mind – WooCommerce is Different

WooCommerce hosting is a little different, as its about speed & reliability but also, not caching everything so our checkouts don’t work [yes, this can happen].

Want Help Setting it up and Migrating?

Silicon Dales have helped hundreds of WP sites find the right host. Contact us for consultancy or a migration.

Do your own research… or leave a comment

At the end of the day, do your own research, and ask advice from experts… leave a comment below if you’re undecided.

Affiliate Disclosure

I’ll say a few words on affiliations, so you can be sure exactly what’s happening in Silicon Dales when it comes to hosting recommendations; and also because I think you should be aware of this subject.

Web hosts pay commissions to affiliates for referring sales. Almost every review of web hosting should be considered with this in mind.

We have used affiliate links in this content, but each host has been recently benchmarked, tested and used for clients.

As active members of the WordPress community, we also have an interest in promoting good hosting environments which help WordPress and WooCommerce achieve their best results and keep happy site owners coming back to this platform.

There are still caveats attached to most “good” hosts. When it comes to web hosting, there’s no such thing as perfection, but, there is such a thing as a best fit host for your needs.

We’ve tried to provide the extra detail that will help you find the right fit for your setup.

Credentials